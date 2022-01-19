FULTON • After postponements and cancellations, the Lady Indians opened the 2022 section of their schedule Monday night with a big 73-66 conference win over Coahoma Community College.
“Our whole motto this week has been to start 2022 off right,” said Coach Robin Porter. “It’s been a heck of a week, with two games getting canceled and trying to get ready to play. I’m proud of them because it was a total team effort tonight.”
The Lady Indians (8-3, 3-0 MACCC) got big performances from four players highlighted by a triple-double performance from Amelya Hatch (Ripley). Hatch scored 18 points while recording career-highs with 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Che’mya Carouthers (Tupelo) and Hatch teamed up in the third quarter and early fourth quarter to give the Lady Indians a lead and extend it in the tight contest. Carouthers, who made three 3-pointers in the second half, helped shift the game in favor of ICC as she gave the Tribe a 47-45 lead at the end of the third, and started the fourth with another three.
In the fourth, the Lady Indians were able to extend their lead to as much as 10 points and were able to hold off the Lady Tigers to pick up the win.
Behind Hatch’s team-high 18 points, R’Daztiny Harris (Hickory Flat) scored 14 points, followed by Demetria Shephard (Pontotoc) with 13 points and Carouthers with 11.