The Itawamba Attendance Center's girls' team finished fourth in the medium school division at the MHSAA's Middle School Classic last week. Melanie Holt finished fifth individually. Left to right: Melanie Holt, Lauren Guntharp, Laney Hill, Ella Hughes, Emily Jayne Riley and Abigail Christman.
Mantachie Attendance Center's Kaysley Hill finished second in the Mississippi High School Activities Association Middle School Classic small school girls' 3k on Oct. 19 at Choctaw Trails in Clinton. The Itawamba Attendance Center girls finished fourth as a team in the medium school division. The MAC boys finished sixth in their division.
Tremont Attendance Center's Lillie Lentz and Kinsley White finished 10th and 22nd, respectively. MAC's Nealy Hubbard finished 28th, Roxy Ryan 32nd and Natalie Tran 27th.
Melanie Holt led IAC with a fifth place finish. Emily Jayne Riley was 29th, Ella Hughes 30th, Lauren Guntharp 35th, Abigail Christian 43rd and Laney Hill 89th.
Machiah Morgan was 11th and Troy Bruce 12th to lead MAC's boys team in the school school class. Devin Williams was 44th, Colton Langley 49th, Briley Miles 50th, Kaleb Robertson 52nd, Tragen Robertson 58th, Colton Rogers 62nd and Christopher Dobbs 64th.
TAC's Casey Myers was 43rd and Tayton Puckett 47th.
In the medium school group, Karsten Bailey finished 19th and Chase Partlow 56th for IAC.