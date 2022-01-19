Mallory Holley has never played for the same head coach two seasons in a row during her entire basketball career.
The Tremont senior has played seven seasons with seven different head coaches. Each year, she's had to learn that particular coach's system. Holley, who has played both forward and center positions, said the frequent changes from one to coach to the next have definitely proven challenging each offseason.
“It was definitely a struggle transitioning from coach to coach because each coach had their own unique way of teaching us the game,” Holley said.
Holley’s role on the team changed with each coach, and she says the changes she was asked to make each year both pushed her and forced her to work harder to be successful.
“During the offseason, I had to work 10 times harder than the other players trying to get used to the new coaching system,” Holley said.
Some of the changes, she said, including where her coaches thought she'd be best utilized.
“Some of my coaches wanted me to play center while others wanted me to play the forward spot. I had to face challenges such as my coach just wanting me to be a passer meaning I wasn’t to dribble the ball or a different coach allowing me to dribble the ball down the floor and giving me more freedom than I ever had," she said.
Current Tremont boys head coach Brady Ramey was the girls head coach last season and has served on the girls staff Holley’s entire prep career. He said Holley has been an important part of Tremont's girls basketball program for years.
"As an eighth-grader, she came in and helped fill such an important role even though at the time she was unsure of herself," Ramey said. "Since that time, I have seen her grow in confidence and ability."
As important as Holley has been to the Lady Eagles on the hardwood, her role as a leader on the team is perhaps her most important and the impact long-lasting.
“The rebuilding of a program is obviously hard and is something this group has really focused on," said current girls basketball head coach Tona Hall. "Sometimes change is not easy or immediate so we strive every game and practice to set a foundation that will reflect the results that we want for upcoming years. She [Holley] is a huge part of that. She has played a huge part in helping make that change in a positive direction.”
In Holley’s freshman season, the Lady Eagles won over 20 games and advanced to the second round of the playoffs in a year when the 1A north playoff field was loaded with talent. The next season, Holley’s sophomore year, Tremont won just a single game; last season they won four total. This year, the Lady Eagles have won five with the season still ongoing, despite a quarantine forcing the team to forfeit several games.
Hall is emphatic when describing Holley’s impact on her team.
“She's been a huge asset to this team," Hall said. "Change has been important to her. Whether she's draining 3's or working inside, she's really been my go to player this year. She leads by example on and off the floor and is someone who will truly be missed, but the team will continue to be influenced by the positive impact she will leave behind.“
Ramey said Holley's importance to the team can't be overstated.
"She has been such a great leader and role model for a team that has been filled with underclassmen over the last two years," he said. "She is a special kid who puts her all into everything she does."”
Holley believes one of the most important leadership roles she has on this team is to be a positive leader and example for her teammates despite whatever type of adversity she or the team is facing.
Holley explained why she believes it’s important.
“Given the circumstances and obstacles I have faced, I still continue to strive to be an encouraging, positive leader," she said.
Being a positive leader, she added, encourages younger players to keep going, despite any obstacles they may face.
“Don’t take the practices and games for granted," she said. "Embrace every moment, because you never know when it will be your last time.”