Itawamba county sent seven teams to the AIMS (Archery in Mississippi Schools) State Archery Championship last week in Jackson.
The teams competed at the Kirk Fordice Equine Center at the State Fairgrounds with an All-Star event on April 22 at the same location. Itawamba Attendance Center won the state championship for the third consecutive year, and Itawamba Agricultural High School finished as state runner-up to lead the county’s schools.
All teams finished inside the top-10 with the exception of Mantachie’s Xtreme team. Xtreme competes using different equipment than the other divisions. Xtreme trains using the bows, sights and other equipment they will use if they compete collegiately or in adult archery competitions.
IAC finished first in the AIMS Middle School 3A division with a score of 3,159. Caleb Wilson was the state’s top middle school archer as well as IAC’s top boy. He shot a 290. Emma Whitt was the school’s top girl with a 263.
Mantachie Junior High shot a 3,109 to finish sixth in AIMS Middle School 2A. Lillie Tubbs was top girl with a 265, and Andrew Pettigo was the top boy with a 275. Mantachie Elementary finished fifth in the AIMS Elementary 2A division with a score of 2,661. Channing Thompson shot a 279 to earn top boy honors for the Mustangs, and Mary Miller’s 215 earned her top girl.
IAHS finished runner-up in the MHSAA Class 2 division with a score of 3,298. Sawyer Montgomery shot a 293 to not only lead the Indians, but he was also the top overall shooter in the state. Rihanna Monahan was IAHS’s top girl with a 275.
Mantachie High School finished eighth in Class 2 with a 3,177. Tanner Boutwell was the top boy for Mantachie with a 286. Kylee Baxter shot a 270 to earn top girl. Tremont Attendance Center shot a 3,125 to finish seventh in MHSAA Class 1. Nate Henderson led the Eagles with a 273 and was the top boy. Top girl was Mackenna King with a 271.
Mantachie Xtreme finished 17th with a score of 1,446. Will Wood was their top shooter with a 283.
The All-Star Shoot Out was held on Friday. The top 24 girls and 24 boys in the high school division and top 18 boys and top 18 girls in both the elementary and middle school divisions qualify for the event.
IAHS’s Montgomery shot a 295 to win the boys high school division for the second-straight year. IAHS’ Wyatt Hughes finished fifth. Deaton Prestage also represented IAHS in the event. Lilly Tubbs represented MHS and Emma Caldwell MJHS. IAC was represented by Colton Greer and Fallon Tucker.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.