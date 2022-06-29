Rising freshman anglers Jack Davis and Cooper Parker represented the Itawamba Agricultural High School Bass Club at the Student Angler Federation’s 13th Annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship last week on Pickwick and Wilson Lakes in Florence, Alabama. 415 teams from as far away as South Africa ventured to the Shoals for the four-day competition.
The entire field of teams competed on the first two days with weigh-ins at the end of each day. The top two teams from each state then advanced to the World Finals semi-finals on Friday and the top ten teams in the National Championship Standings moved on to Friday’s National Championship Finals. All others went on to compete in the HSFWF Second Chance round on Friday. A total of 20 teams advance to the World Finals, with the 10 National Championship finalists automatically advancing and the other 10 spots being filled by the next 10 highest weight totals from the second chance round and semifinalist teams not already qualified for Saturday's World Championship.
Davis and Parker battled through high heat all week, and the duo put up a strong showing. After the Day 1 weigh-in, the pair sat in 41st place in the National Championship standings and 59th in the World Finals field. They moved up to 19th on day two in the National Championship field and into 30th in the World Finals standings. The pair didn’t advance to the National Championship Top-10 event but finished seventh in the World Finals semi-finals. The team ended the week with a 29th-place finish in the World Championship event. Parker and Davis were not only the only team from Mississippi to advance to the final day of competition but were also the only team of freshmen to fish on Saturday. Nationally, they finished 19th out of 227 teams. The pair was seventh in the World Finals semi-finals and finished the week 30th out of 415 teams. The IAHS Bass Club’s future is bright with these two angler’s helping lead the way.