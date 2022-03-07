IAHS baseball 1

IAHS's William Blake makes contact during a game against Amory.

 By BEN SUTTON Itawamba County Times

After starting the season 0-2, the IAHS Indians baseball squad was looking for a better outcome. Their wish was granted thanks to dominant pitching and consistent hitting.

Itawamba AHS 11, Sulligent 1 (6 innings)

IAHS plated 10 runs in the first three innings thanks to a variety of Indians contributing.

The Indians scored 3 runs in the first on an error, a passed ball, and a Carson Shells RBI triple.

In the second, they added 5 runs on singles by Brennan Chatham, Solomon Smith and Shells. Stone Collier added a double in the inning, and Cooper Waddle had an RBI ground out.

Collier and Chatham also had singles in the third inning as IAHS raced out to a 10-0 lead.

Waddle had a strong outing on the mound, going five innings and not giving up a hit. The Indians ended the game early with a Shells RBI walk-off double.

Shells was 3-for-3 on the evening with three RBIs. IAHS picked up their first win of the season to put their record at 1-2.

Itawamba AHS 15, Hatley 0 (4 innings)

The Indians got another strong outing on the mound and started hot at the plate. Solomon Smith pitched a four-inning shutout, and the Indians scored in all four innings.

Zion Ashby led off the first with a single. Cooper Waddle and Stone Collier followed with RBI singles, and IAHS led 3-0 by inning's end.

Waddle added another single in the second as the Indians scored two runs on Tiger errors to extend their lead to 5-0.

IAHS plated three more runs in the third inning to lead 8-0. Zion Ashby had an RBI double, and Smith added a two-RBI single.

In the fourth inning, walks led to the Indians ending the game early. Stone Collier notched a two-RBI double, but Brennan Chatham got the walk off RBI walk.

Collier went 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs. Waddle was 2-for-2 with an RBI. IAHS improved to 2-2 on the season.

ben.sutton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus