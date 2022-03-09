IAHS came into Saturday night's game against Amory riding the momentum of two straight victories in which the Indians outscored their opponents 26-1.
Through four innings of Saturday's contest, the Indians looked poised to continue their hot streak, leading the Panthers 6-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth.
The Panthers had other plans.
Amory put up nine runs in fifth and another in the sixth, then held off a late Indian rally to come away with the 10-9 victory.
"They (Amory) are a really good team," IAHS head coach Steve Kerr said. "They're going to probably compete for the 3A North Half, and probably the state championship."
After holding Amory scoreless for four innings, the wheels came off for IAHS in the fifth.
After freshmen Cooper Waddle and Dylan Walters pitched on and three innings, respectively. But once the Indians delved deeper into their bullpen, with junior Davis Phillips taking the mound followed by senior William Blake, the Panthers took advantage with a nine-run rally.
"We just didn't stop their momentum," Kerr said. "They put nine up in an inning, and that kind of demoralizes you."
Amory held IAHS scoreless in the sixth and plated their tenth run in the bottom of the inning to take a 10-6 lead into the final inning.
But in the top of the seventh, senior leadership sparked some fight back into the Indians as Stone Collier blasted a two-run home run to left center. IAHS scored another run and had runners on second and third with two outs before the Panthers finally put the game away.
Collier's two home runs highlighted the Indians' day at the plate, as he also tallied a team-high four RBIs.
Despite the game exposing his team's inexperience, Kerr came away impressed with his players' willingness to fight on.
"It took us an inning or two, but we fought back," he said. "That's what I love about this team. They're growing up, and they're not giving up. They're going to learn when hard times come to just fight through those things and keep moving."
Itawamba AHS 11, Sulligent 1 (6 innings)
In game action earlier in the week, IAHS plated 10 runs in the first three innings thanks to a variety of Indians contributing.
The Indians scored 3 runs in the first on an error, a passed ball, and a Carson Shells RBI triple.
In the second, they added 5 runs on singles by Brennan Chatham, Solomon Smith and Shells. Stone Collier added a double in the inning, and Cooper Waddle had an RBI ground out.
Collier and Chatham also had singles in the third inning as IAHS raced out to a 10-0 lead.
Waddle had a strong outing on the mound, going five innings and not giving up a hit. The Indians ended the game early with a Shells RBI walk-off double.
Shells was 3-for-3 on the evening with three RBIs. IAHS picked up their first win of the season to put their record at 1-2.
Itawamba AHS 15, Hatley 0 (4 innings)
The Indians got another strong outing on the mound and started hot at the plate. Solomon Smith pitched a four-inning shutout, and the Indians scored in all four innings.
Zion Ashby led off the first with a single. Cooper Waddle and Stone Collier followed with RBI singles, and IAHS led 3-0 by inning's end.
Waddle added another single in the second as the Indians scored two runs on Tiger errors to extend their lead to 5-0.
IAHS plated three more runs in the third inning to lead 8-0. Zion Ashby had an RBI double, and Smith added a two-RBI single.
In the fourth inning, walks led to the Indians ending the game early. Stone Collier notched a two-RBI double, but Brennan Chatham got the walk off RBI walk.
Collier went 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs. Waddle was 2-for-2 with an RBI. IAHS improved to 2-2 on the season.