Baseball season is getting into full swing, and the Itawamba AHS Indians have been off to a hot start. With a young, talented roster, the Indians are looking to make some noise in Class 4A this year.
The Indians had a busy week this past week with four contests.
Itawamba AHS 5, Pontotoc 2 (five innings)
This was the second meeting of the season between these two former division rivals. IAHS opened the season by beating Pontotoc 11-2 at home.
This game was a little bit closer. The bats were not very hot for either team, but the pitching was on point. Cayden Prestage took the mound for the Indians, and he came out dealing.
IAHS got on the board in the first inning. Cooper Waddle singled and Prestage walked, then JA Wood put the Indians on the board with a two-RBI single.
Wood added to the lead in the third with an RBI ground out. Bryson Walters and Zion Ashby had RBIs for the Indians on sac flies.
Prestage threw four strong innings, striking out six with two walks. Solomon Smith came in for an inning of relief.
The Indians got the 5-2 win in five innings, due to time limit. IAHS improved to 5-1 on the season.
“We didn’t hit as well as I’d like, but we got timely hitting," IAHS head coach Steve Kerr said. "Cayden pitched well tonight. He got ahead in the count and was in control on the mound.”
Saltillo 4, Itawamba AHS 3 (nine innings)
Carson Shells gave the Indians a 1-0 lead on a sac fly in the second. Layth Holiday made it 2-0 in the fifth on a ground-out RBI.
The Indians led the entire game against Saltillo until the seventh inning. The Tigers took the 3-2 lead when a routine fly ball with two outs was dropped.
The Indians tied it in the seventh on a Solomon Smith RBI single but Saltillo scored a run in the ninth on an RBI sac fly, escaping with the 4-3 win.
Solomon Smith was 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Indians at the plate. Cooper Waddle pitched five innings, fanning eight. The loss brings IAHS's record to 5-2 on the season.
Itawamba AHS 7, Mantachie 2
After a heartbreaking loss on Friday evening, the Indians were looking to redeem themselves against in-county rival Mantachie.
“I challenged the guys to come out aggressive after letting a game we had slip away on Friday," head coach Steve Kerr said. "They responded early.”
IAHS got on the board in the first inning. Layth Holiday and Cooper Waddle led the inning off with singles. A Mustang error allowed the Indians to take a 1-0 lead. Cayden Prestage made it 2-0 with a groundout RBI to second, and Bryson Walters' sac fly gave IAHS a 3-0 cushion after one.
IAHS plated three more runs in the second on two Mustang wild pitches and an RBI sac fly from Layth Holiday.
Mantachie strung together three hits in the fourth to score their first run, but the Indians got the run back in the bottom half on a Layth Holiday bunt single and two Mustang errors. Mantachie scored their second run on a sac fly in the sixth but couldn't close the gap further.
Mantachie stranded 11 runners on the day.
IAHS improved to 6-2 on the season. Layth Holiday finished 2-for-4 with an RBI. Bryson Walters was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Ty Davis went 2-for-3 on the day.
“We got hits up and down our lineup this game, which makes a team dangerous," Kerr said. "We also got good at-bats with runners in scoring position to produce runs.”
IAHS 5, North Pontotoc 1
After defeating their in-county rival, the Indians completed the Saturday sweep by defeating North Pontotoc 5-1. The win brought IAHS record to 7-2 on the season.
The Indians have two home games next week. They first welcomed as they the Biggersville Lions on Tuesday. The Indians will open up division play on Friday against the Mooreville Troopers.
