Here's a roundup of IAHS boys and girls basketball action last week, including the boys' first win of the seaosn.
(G) Ripley 50 Itawamba AHS 31
In their road opener, the Lady Indians struggled out of the gate offensively. They could only muster 9 points at the half and fell behind by double digits at the break. They trailed 40-20 after the 3rd.
In the fourth, they opened up the quarter on an 8-0 run to pull within twelve, but Ripley responded to take the victory 50-31.
Olivia Smith led the Lady Indians with 11, followed by Killie Edwards with 8. IAHS fell to 1-1 on the young season.
(G) Lafayette 74 Itawamba AHS 42
It was nip and tuck early in the battle of full court press defenses. Lafayette led 16-13 after one quarter. The Lady Indians battled back in the second to pull within 23-22 at the break.
However, IAHS never could take the lead. In the second half, the Lady Indians struggled to put the ball in the bucket as Lafayette outscored them 51-20 in the second half to secure the win.
Maddi Fleming led IAHS with 17 points, followed by Olivia Smith with 10 points.
(B) Ripley 54 Itawamba AHS 45
The IAHS Indians fell behind 9-0 in the first quarter and trailed throughout the first half. They trailed 16-7 after one and 28-13 at the break.
A strong second half made things interesting. The Indians outscored Ripley 16-7 in the third to pull within 35-29 after three quarters. IAHS got within one point late in the game, but they couldn't quite complete the comeback as they dropped the game 54-45.
Grant Hutton led IAHS with 21 points, and Ben Orr added 11 off the bench. The loss dropped the Indians to 0-2 on the season.
(B) Itawamba AHS 48 Lafayette 38
The Itawamba Indians went on the road looking for their first victory, and they led from start to finish.
Grant Hutton was in attack mode early, scoring 11 points in the first quarter. IAHS led 18-15 after one and 31-19 at the break. In the second half, Qixian Zheng took over, scoring 10 in the second half to help lift IAHS took the 48-38 victory.
Zheng led the Indians with 16, followed by Hutton with 15. With the victory, IAHS went to 1-2 on the season.
