All division games are crucial this time of year. Last week, IAHS basketball made those games count.
The Indians and Lady Indians each swept their two big time division matchups this past week, putting the Indians in position to take the lead in the division race while the Lady Indians held steady as the number three seed.
(G) Itawamba AHS 63, Caledonia 36
Caledonia scored the opening basket of the game, but that was about as close as the game would be.
The Lady Indians used their full court press to force multiple turnovers, opening the game on a 19-4 run and leading 19-8 at the end of the first quarter.
IAHS kept the pressure on, taking a 31-17 lead into the break and never looking back. The Lady Indians controlled the second half, cruising to a 63-36 win.
Olivia Smith led IAHS with 17 points. Kelsei Dilworth added 16.
The Lady Indians improve to 10-8 (3-3 in Division 1-4A).
“Our press caused fits,” IAHS head coach Anna Portersaid. “Our guards didn’t allow them to get in any type of offense, which allowed us to get out in transition and get easy baskets.”
(B) Itawamba AHS 64, Caledonia 49
The boys' matchup began like a boxing match, with both teams throwing blows back and forth. But it was the Itawamba Indians who eventually threw the knockout punch.
The first quarter was a back and forth affair, but Caledonia led 16-15 after one. In the second quarter, IAHS clamped down defensively. The Indians outscored the Cavaliers 17-8 in the quarter to take a 33-24 lead into halftime.
IAHS continued their stellar defensive effort in the third quarter, outscoring Caledonia 19-11 to take a 52-35 lead into the final period. The Indians never took their foot off the gas and took the convincing win, 64-49.
Tim Holliday paced the Indians with 29 points. Grant Hutton added 15.
IAHS improves to 8-10 (4-2 in Division 1-4A).
“Defense. I preach it all the time,” Itawamba AHS head coach Darryl Wilson said. “If you get stops, you can win ball games. Our guys bought in and brought the intensity on the defensive end.”
(G) Itawamba AHS 57, Shannon 35
It was a sluggish night resulting from missed free throws throughout the night on the road for the Lady Indians, despite coming away the win never really being in doubt.
The Lady Indians jumped out to a 16-6 lead after one, and their pressure defense helped extend the lead to 30-12 at the break.
Shannon came out in the third to cut into the lead with a 6-0 run, but the Lady Indians regained their composure to head into the fourth with a 43-23 lead.
The Lady Indians never would relinquish the lead, and walked away with the 57-35 win. IAHS improved to 11-8 (4-3 in Division 1-4A).
“Sluggish night offensively. We missed way too many open layups, which in turn led to some run outs for Shannon, IAHS head coach Anna Porter said. “An ugly win is always better than an ugly loss,” but we’ve got to make those bunnies.”
(B) Itawamba AHS 54, Shannon 52 (OT)
The Itawamba Indians have found themselves in a situation where all they need to do is win, and they’ll clinch the No. 1 seed for the Division 1-4A tournament.
With four division games remaining, the Indians had a tough road test at Shannon. The Indians jumped out to a 16-9 lead at the end of one, due in large part to a balanced attack with all five IAHS starters scoring in the first quarter.
The second quarter was all Red Raiders as there was a lid on the basket for the Indians while Shannon scored with ease. The Red Raiders outscored the Indians 13-3 in the quarter to take a 22-19 lead into the break.
IAHS got back on track in the third, outscoring Shannon 22-12. It was a back-and-forth affair in the fourth, but Shannon held IAHS to six points in the quarter, and they got a steal and basket in the final seconds to tie the game at 47 and send the game to overtime.
In OT, the Indians outscored Shannon 7-5 and made clutch free throws to escape with the 54-52 win.
Tim Holliday led IAHS with 16. Grant Hutton chipped in 11.
The victory brought IAHS’ record to 9-10 (5-2 in Division 1-4A).
“Big win. We didn’t play our best, but we made necessary plays to take the win,” IAHS head coach Darryl Wilson said. “Everyone that hit the floor contributed in some way.”
