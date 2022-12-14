Leading up to this week, the IAHS basketball teams' games have been about preparing for division play – the games that matter most. And now, division play is here.
The Itawamba Indians and Lady Indians had a busy week of home division games on the hardwood against Shannon and Mooreville to open Division 1-4A play.
(G): Itawamba AHS 57, Shannon 39
It was nip and tuck affair through three quarters, as foul trouble plagued the Lady Indians throughout. IAHS led 12-11 after one. At the half, they held a slim 24-20 lead and led 32-27 heading into the final period.
In the fourth quarter, IAHS turned up their half court pressure led by Kelsei Dilworth. The Lady Indians outscored the Lady Raiders 25-12 to take the convincing 57-39 division opener.
Olivia Smith led the Lady Indians with 21. Carly Shells added 11 and Layla Wilson chipped in 10 (all in the fourth quarter).
IAHS improves to 5-5 (1-0 in 1-4A).
“Our girls fought hard,” IAHS head coach Anna Porter said. “In the fourth quarter, our pressure wore them down, which allowed us to get out in transition and get easy baskets.”
(G) Mooreville 55, Itawamba AHS 51
The Mooreville Lady Troopers came into Fulton with a 12-1 record, but the IAHS Lady Indians gave them all they could handle in a Division 1-4A matchup.
Mooreville jumped out to a 16-11 after one, due in large part to the Lady Troopers sinking 11 free throws. The Lady Indians clawed back to within 31-27 at the break.
In the third, IAHS used its pressure defense to tie it at 37-37 going into the fourth. But missed opportunities down the stretch cost the Lady Indians, as Mooreville took the division victory 55-51.
Kelsei Dilworth was a spark off the bench, leading the way with 21 points for IAHS. Olivia Smith added 12 points.
IAHS fell to 5-6 (1-1 in Division 1-4A).
“Mooreville is a tough team and we had every opportunity to take the victory, just couldn’t close the game,” head coach Anna Porter said. “Proud of the effort, just got to keep improving game by game. To be in a game with a veteran 12-win team shows our improvement, especially when 27 of their points come off free throws.”
(B) Shannon 71, Itawamba AHS 57
In most games, it’s not how you start but how you finish. Shannon got off to a hot start and never looked back in the division opener for both teams.
After the Red Raiders took the early lead. IAHS narrowed the gap to 11-9 midway through the first quarter. But Shannon closed the quarter on a 15-0 run to take a 24-9 lead. The Indians stayed within fighting distance in the second quarter, getting within six on a couple of occasions, but Shannon led 41-28 at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Red Raiders took a commanding 59-38 lead, outscoring the Indians 18-10 in the period. IAHS dropped the division opener 71-57.
Tim Holliday led the Indians with 20 points. Grant Hutton added 17.
IAHS’ record fell to 2-8 (0-1 in Division 1-4A).
“Every time we would make a run, they’d counter with a couple of threes,” IAHS head coach Darryl Wilson said. “We just couldn’t maintain consistency on defense. We went shot for shot with them the majority of the game, but there was a couple of times they’d get key stops and we couldn’t.”
(B) Itawamba AHS 55, Mooreville 47
The Indians jumped out to an early lead on Mooreville. Then a strong push from the Troopers made it a 3-point game early in the fourth quarter. The Indians withstood the run and held on for the 55-47 victory.
IAHS led 12-1 lead at the end of one and led 28-12 at the break. Mooreville made it more of a game by outscoring the Indians 17-8 in the third.
Tim Holliday led IAHS with 20 points. Grant Hutton chipped in 10.
IAHS ran it’s record to 3-8 (1-1 in Division 1-4A).
“I would’ve liked to finish the game better than we did, but I’ll take the division win,” head coach Darryl Wilson said. “We gave up a lot of points in transition, which we will definitely have to improve on.”
The Indians and Lady Indians will have two more division games before Christmas break. They’ll host Caledonia on December 13 before traveling to Corinth on December 16.
