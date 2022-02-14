After being tied 9-9 after the first quarter, IAHS outscored the Cavaliers 20-5 and never looked back. Arvesta Troupe, Ethan Johnson, and Tim Holliday led the attack with a steady stream of 3-pointers.
The Indians continued that trend in the third quarter, opening the period with a 9-0 run and taking a 44-21 lead into the fourth. IAHS cruised the rest of the way to open the region tournament with a victory, which clinched a Class 4A Playoff berth for the Indians.
Troupe led IAHS with 20 points, and Holliday chipped in 13 points.
Shannon 61, Itawamba AHS 52
In the semifinals, IAHS raced out to an early 10-2 lead to open the game, but the raiders closed out the quarter strong and reduced the Indians' lead to 19-18 through one. The hot streak for the Raiders continued in the 2nd quarter, and they took the lead into the break 34-30.
In the second half, IAHS couldn’t get shots to fall, and Shannon led 52-44 after the third quarter. In the fourth, the Indians made a run to cut the deficit to 3, but the Red Raiders held them off to secure the 61-52 win.
Ben Orr was a workhorse for the Indians as he led them with 15 points. Ethan Johnson and Grant Hutton chipped in 12 and 10, respectively.
Itawamba AHS 70, Mooreville 25
The Itawamba Indians picked a great night to have one of their best offensive performances of the season. The Indians raced out to a 21-6 lead after one quarter in the consolation game and never looked back.
It was a balanced effort early as all five starters scored in the first quarter. They continued that trend in the second and led 40-13 at the break. The Indians coasted in the second half, outscoring Mooreville 23-7 in the third before essentially running out the clock in the fourth.
The win secured the no. 3 seed in the Class 3A Tournament for the Indians. Arvesta Troupe led the Indians with 17 points. Ethan Johnson added 15 and Grant Hutton chipped in 12.