Heartbreak from the division championship game did not faze the home standing Indians early in their first round matchup against the Clarksdale Wildcats. But the Indians couldn't keep up their early momentum, falling to the Wildcats, 68-56.
It was a back and forth affair in the first quarter. The balance of the Indians was on display as four IAHS starters scored baskets, but the Wildcats hit a three at the buzzer to take a 17-15 lead after one.
Both teams continued to trade baskets throughout the quarter, but the Indians took a 36-34 lead into the break. Ben Orr was a force in the paint for IAHS in the second quarter, racking up 11 points before the break.
Turnovers plagued the Indians in the third quarter. The turnovers allowed the Wildcats to get out in transition for easy baskets, and Clarksdale led 51-47 after three.
The Wildcats started the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to extend their lead to 59-47 before settling into playing stall ball. The Indians could never recover from the turnovers in the second half and fell 68-56.
Orr led the Indians with 24 in the final game of his IAHS career. Grant Hutton added 10 in the loss.
“Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers. It’s been the theme for us lately, and it finally caught up with us,” IAHS head coach Darryl Wilson said. “They sped us up in the second half, and we lost some composure.
“I’m proud of my guys. We did some things this season no one thought we could. Our guys got to the division championship game for the first time in 17 years, so that is an accomplishment in itself.”
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east Arkansas, north Mississippi,
southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&