Itawamba Agricultural High Schools boys golf team played in the Mississippi High School Activities Association 4A Boys Golf State Tournament last week at Pontotoc Country Club. The Indians have experienced much success over the last couple of seasons at the course including two straight division championships.
IAHS played their best golf of the season at the state tournament and came home with a third-place team finish. IAHS sophomore Jeremiah Bell finished individually as the third-place medalist.
“I'm proud of how our guys competed at the state tournament. We shot our two best rounds of the year (317 and 322,)” said head coach Chuck Domino. “I'm excited to see how this group continues to grow and how well they do in the future.”
Bell shot a 72-77 – 149 at the two-day tournament to lead the Indians with his third-place individual finish. He began preparing for this year’s tournament after the team completed their season a year ago, and believes the team will be competitive again next year.
“I was glad to medal, and I hope to repeat the same success next year and help bring home a state title,” Bell said. “We won district this year as well as most of our matches. Overall, we had a wonderful year and are we are only expecting to do better next year”
Braeden Dobbs shot 80-76 – 156, Carter Wood 87-82 – 169, Lawson Burton 83-87 170, Brantley Wiygul 82 -98 – 180 and Solomon Smith 87-109 – 196.
Domino thanked assistant coach Randy Earnest for his help as well as the community supporters who help make the golf program at IAHS a success. Domino discussed his team’s season and their potential next year.
“We had a great season, winning most of our matches. The goal is to win the blue map, and I believe this bunch has the potential to do this in the future. They are a fun bunch to be around.”
Bell summed up the team’s performance as well as what they’re expecting from themselves in the future.
“We played great at the state meet. We shot our lowest team score down there, as well as a couple of us shot personal lows. We ultimately fell short of our goal but all of us are coming back next year to get the job done.”