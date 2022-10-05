Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Itawamba County.
FULTON - When most people think of Itawamba football (6-0, 1-0 Region 1-4A), they think of high-powered offense by the numbers they put up each week.
Friday night, however, the Indian defense was on full display in the division opener against Tishomingo County on their way to a 48-0 victory.
After forcing a three-and-out, it took the Indians 3 plays to get in the end zone. Ty Davis connected with Zion Ashby for a 3-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead early. The defense wouldn’t be outdone as Ashby nabbed a pick-six to increase the lead to 14. Cooper Waddle also ran an interception back for a touchdown in the first quarter to make the score 21-0.
Once the offense got back on the field, they scored quickly. Senior quarterback Ty Davis hit Thomas Kline for a 15-yard touchdown and a 28-0 lead after one quarter.
In the second, Isaac Smith added the Indians' third pick-six of the night, and Davis connected with Brayden Steele for a 26-yard touchdown. IAHS led 42-0 at the break.
Cayden Prestage finished out the scoring in the third with a 40-yard scoring run.
EXTRA POINTS
Turning Point: The three pick-sixes in the first half deflated the Braves and gave IAHS all the momentum.
Point Man: Cooper Waddle had two interceptions; one returned for a touchdown.
Coach Speaks: “It’s a new season every time division starts, so you want to go 1-0 for the next five weeks. We came out ready to play, and our defense played lights out. - Clint Hoots, Itawamba AHS Head Coach.
Notes
• Ty Davis was 11 of 15 passing with 216 yards and 3 touchdowns.
• Layth Holiday had 5 receptions for 90 yards.
• Zion Ashby had two touchdowns, one offensive and one defensive.
• IAHS is outscoring its opponents by 31 points per game.
• IAHS is giving up 4 points per game in the last four games.
• IAHS travels to Shannon next Friday, while Tish County hosts Caledonia.