CALEDONIA – The weather was not a friend of the Itawamba AHS Indians Friday night.
IAHS could not get its offensive footing early and was upset 23-21 in the road opener against Caledonia.
The defense kept the Indians within striking distance throughout the night. It was an ugly contest for both teams early as the teams traded punts on their opening possessions. But on Caledonia's second offense possession, the Cavaliers broke a big third down run into Indian territory and punched in the touchdown later in the possession to take a 6-0 lead into the second quarter.
Turnovers were the theme of the second period. Bryson Walters recovered a Cavalier fumble for Itawamba, but the Indians returned the favor on their next possession, leaving the score at 6-0 at halftime.
Caledonia extended its lead to 13-0 early in the third on a fumble turned into a 45-yard touchdown.
The Indians got on the board midway through the third as JA Wood connected with Cooper Waddle on a 56-yard strike to pull within 13-7. Caledonia extended their lead to 16-7 on a field goal later in the quarter.
With 8:07 left in the game, the Cavaliers got a four-yard rushing score to extend the lead to 23-7.
But the Indians did not quit. Wood hit Waddle again on fourth down and a mile for a 30-yard touchdown to bring the Indians within 23-13.
After a big defensive stop, the Indians went to work on offense. Wood hit Cayden Prestage for a touchdown to bring IAHS within 23-21. The defense came up big again with a three-and-out to give the team a chance with less than a minute remaining, but IAHS ran out of time and fell 23-21.
The loss was the first regular season defeat for IAHS since September 17, 2021.
IAHS falls to 1-1 on the season. They’ll welcome the Commodores of Lafayette County to Indian Stadium on Sept. 8th, with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Game Notes
• JA Wood was 19 of 27 passing for 254 yards with three touchdowns and three total turnovers
• Cooper Waddle had four receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns
• Cayden Prestage had eight receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown
• Bryson Walters led the defense with 18 tackles and a fumble recovery
• IAHS had five turnovers
Coach Speak
“We had way too many turnovers to walk away with a win. We couldn’t get anything going offensively early. The weather was a factor, but that’s no excuse. Proud of the fight our guys showed down the stretch. We got down 23-7 in the fourth, but they did not quit, and in the end we had a chance to win. We will take the experience and improve, because it does not get any easier next week.” - Clint Hoots, IAHS head coach
