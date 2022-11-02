FULTON - After clinching the division championship a week ago, the Itawamba AHS Indians (10-0; 5-0) wanted to have a good showing going into the postseason.
The Indians accomplished that with a 44-6 victory over Mooreville Friday night in Fulton.
After going three and out on their first possession, IAHS went 68 yards with ease. The drive was capped off by a 20-yard touchdown pass from Ty Davis to Cayden Prestage.
The defense would not let the offense be the only show on the evening. Cooper Waddle got a pick-six on the ensuing possession, taking it 80 yards for a 14-0 IAHS lead.
On the following kickoff, Mooreville fumbled, giving IAHS a short field. Ty Davis connected with Layth Holiday from 30 yards out for a 21-0 lead after one.
Davis showed off his legs with a short touchdown run in the second quarter to increase the IAHS lead to 28-0, and the Indians led 34-6 at the break.
In the third quarter, Davis connected with the steady Zion Ashby for a 35-yard scoring strike to go ahead 41-6. A Brantley Wiygul field goal midway through the fourth put the finishing touches on the IAHS victory and the Indians' perfect regular season.
“Now our second season starts," IAHS head coach Clint Hoots said. "Going 10-0 is great. It’s a testament to the team for focusing in every week. But now everyone is 0-0. We’re hoping to go 5-0 from here on out.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: With a little over a minute until halftime, Ty Davis hit Zion Ashby over the middle, and he raced 90 yards for 34-6 halftime lead.
Point Man: Zion Ashby had 8 catches for 180 yards and one rush for 10 yards for 190 yards total.
Talking Point: “Zion has been one of our top targets all year. His performance tonight shows how big of a piece he is to our puzzle.” - Clint Hoots, Itawamba AHS head coach
Notes
• Ty Davis was 25-35 with 414 total yards (385 passing, 29 rushing) with five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing).
• Layth Holiday had 6 catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. He also had an interception on defense.
• Cooper Waddle had two interceptions on defense, one returned for a touchdown.
• IAHS had nearly 500 yards of total offense and four interceptions as a team on defense.
• IAHS finished the season as Division 1-4A champions for the second year in a row, going 10-0 overall and 5-0 in division play.
• The Indians will host former division rival Pontotoc in the first round of the Class 4A Playoffs. IAHS beat them on the road in the regular season, 49-7.
