Isaac Smith's Itawamba AHS Indians will host Pontotoc in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

FULTON - After clinching the division championship a week ago, the Itawamba AHS Indians (10-0; 5-0) wanted to have a good showing going into the postseason.

