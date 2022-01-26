The Itawamba county bowling tournament was held last week at Itawamba Thunderbowl in Fulton. The Mantachie High School boys and Itawamba Agricultural High School girls won the team trophies with Ramsey Montgomery of Mantachie and Tanner Coleman from Tremont Attendance Center taking the top girl and boy honors, respectively.
The IAHS girls posted a 1,693 pin count to win the championship. Mantachie came in second at 1,669 pins. Mantachie’s boys bowled a pin count of 2,057 to secure the win with Tremont’s pin count of 1,869 earning them second place.
Coleman had a 208 scoring average to lead the boys and Montgomery bowled a 164 average as she claimed top girl honors.
Boys All-County team included: Mantachie’s Dalton Melton – 178 average; Mantachie’s Seth Mulligan – 172; IAHS’s Lawson Burton – 169; Mantachie’s Devin Williams – 158; Mantachie’s Colten Baxter – 158.
Girls All-County team: IAHS’s Pricilla Timms – 142 average; Tremont’s Kerigan King – 141; Mantachie’s H.G. Gillean – 138; Mantachie’s Kayley Jackson – 134; IAHS’s Kady Howard – 134.
All of the county’s schools are competing in their regional today. Mantachie and Tremont compete in Class One, Region Two and will be bowling at Plazza Lanes in Corinth. IAHS competes in Class Two, Region One. Their regional is being held at Premier Lanes in Oxford.