(G) Itawamba AHS 48, Saltillo 36
The IAHS Lady Indians were looking to improve on their poor performance in the last game. They accomplished that by jumping out to an early lead and never looking back on their way to the 48-36 victory over Saltillo.
IAHS took a 9-7 lead after one, then took a 21-16 advantage into the break. They extended their lead to 34-21 at the end of the third thanks to a furious defensive effort. The Lady Indians led by as many as 18 in the fourth.
Olivia Smith led IAHS with 22 points. Madison Dabbs chipped in 14 off the bench. IAHS improved to 3-3 on the season.
“We came out aggressive on defense, but we have to learn how to close out games. We built a big lead and got lack,” Itawamba AHS head coach Anna Porter said.
(B) Saltillo 66, Itawamba AHS 47
In boys action, IAHS fell behind early and couldn’t overcome the sluggish start. The Indians fell 66-47 to Saltillo.
Saltillo jumped 7-0 and never looked back. They led 12-5 after one and extended that lead to 28-14 at the break.
IAHS had a better second half offensively, but they couldn’t get necessary stops to close the gap.
The loss brought the Indians' record to 1-5 on the season. Tim Holliday had 17 points and Grant Hutton chipped in 11 for IAHS.
“Flat. We came out flat, and they took advantage of their size inside,” Itawamba AHS head coach Darryl Wilson said.
(G) Booneville 69, Itawamba AHS 58
The Itawamba Lady Indians went toe-to-toe with the defending Class 3A State Champions in a slugfest.
The Lady Indians trailed 8-7 after one. In the second quarter, IAHS outscored the Lady Devils by seven to take a 28-22 lead into the break.
Turnovers plagued the Lady Indians in the third as Booneville’s press gave the Lady Indians fits, allowing Booneville to outscore IAHS 26-11. The Lady Indians scrapped until the end, but they fell short 69-58.
Three Lady Indians – Abbie Leathers, Layla Wilson and Kelsei Dilworth – paced IAHS with 12 each. IAHS fell to 3-4 on the season.
“My girls fought tooth and nail and never quit,” IAHS coach Anna Porter. said. “Cut out a few turnovers and it’s a different outcome. Booneville will probably repeat as state champions, and we gave them our best shot. I’m proud of my team.”
(B) Booneville 74 Itawamba AHS 45
The offensive struggles continued for the Indians in a a matchup against a well-balanced Booneville Blue Devil team.
The Blue Devils, the defending 3A State Champions, jumped out to a 22-7 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. IAHS trailed 45-19 at the half and 62-30 at the end of the third.
Tim Holliday was the only consistent offensive producer for the Indians. He had 20 points on the evening.
The Indians dropped to 1-6 on the season.
