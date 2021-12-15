IAHS hosted multiple division 2-4A opponents last week at Indian Stadium. The Lady Indians went 3-0 and the boys got the win in their lone match of the week.
12/7 IAHS vs. South Pontotoc
(G) IAHS 10, South Pontotoc 0
The Lady Indians opened their week with a high scoring route of the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars. Six girls scored in the 10-0 win. Eighth-grader Olivia Smith scored four goals and junior Julianna Motes had three. Senior Elizabeth Gann, sophomore Ava Logan and freshman Hadley Wiygul each netted a goal.
Motes and eighth-grader Melanie Holt had three assists, each. Gann, Logan and senior Jenna Claire Johnson each recorded an assist.
(B) IAHS 3, South Pontotoc 1
In their only action of the week, the Indians outlasted the Cougars for a 3-1 win behind goals from juniors Brantley Wiygul and Frank Rodriguez and sophomore Cody Jones. B. Wiygul, senior William Blake and junior Evan Conner all had an assist.
Friday night, the girls played a division 2-4A double-header at home against Shannon.
Game 1: IAHS 11, Shannon 0
Motes had her second hat trick of the week in the lop-sided win with three goals. Eighth-grader Mollianne Allen scored twice. Smith, Holt, senior Chloe McClain, junior Avery Hillhouse, freshman Reagan Hayes and eighth-grader Aja Roper scored one goal, each.
Motes and Holt made three assists, each. Gann, Hayes, freshman Maria Waters and eighth-graders Jolie Lesley and Kearston Beasley all had an assist.
Game 2: IAHS 11, Shannon 0
IAHS wrapped up their perfect week and swept the double-header over the Lady Raiders with an 11-0 win.
J. Johnson, Smith and eighth-grader Ella Hughes netted two goals, a piece.
Scoring a goal was: Wiygul, Roper, freshmen Skylar Partlow and Fischer Short and seventh-grader Maylee Johnson.
Recording assists were. Motes Hughes, Logan, M. Johnson, Hillhouse and eighth-grader Cayson Beard.
The girls' record improved to 11-1 and 4-0 in 2-4A while the boys moved to 6-4, 2-0 in 2-4A.
IAHS played Caledonia at home last night and will be at home against Pontotoc Friday and Amory on Saturday.