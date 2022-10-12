Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Itawamba County.
Four Itawamba Agricultural High School football players were named to all-star teams in an announcement by the Mississippi Association of Coaches. Isaac Smith was selected to play in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game. Ty Davis, Zion Ashby and Thomas Kline were named to the North roster for the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game. IAHS head coach Clint Hoots will serve as an assistant coach on the North team.
“I am extremely proud for these guys,” said Hoots. “They have worked hard these past four years to make themselves into great players.”
Smith has rushed for 673 yards and 12 touchdowns through his first six games with four games of over 100 yards to lead the Indians in those categories. He also has 263 receiving yards as well as both a receiving and passing touchdown.
On defense, Smith has 45 tackles and one tackle for loss with five interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Davis has completed over 66% of his passes through the first six games of the season. With 1,269 yards, Davis is averaging 212 yards per game with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Ashby leads IAHS with 427 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He has also rushed for two touchdowns. Ashby has intercepted two passes on defense and tallied 13 tackles.
Kline has 13 tackles through six games with three tackles for loss and a sack. He has forced one fumble as well as recovered one. On offense, he’s scored three touchdowns.
“We know they are good at what they do, but it speaks volumes when other coaches from around the state watch their film and they stand out,” Hoots said. “Proud for them, and I know they will represent our program, community and school well.”
The Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game will be played on Dec. 10 at Hancock-Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile. The Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game will be played the following week, Dec. 17, at Milner Stadium on the campus of Gulfport High School in Gulfport.