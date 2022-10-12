Four Itawamba Agricultural High School football players were named to all-star teams in an announcement by the Mississippi Association of Coaches. Isaac Smith was selected to play in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game. Ty Davis, Zion Ashby and Thomas Kline were named to the North roster for the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game. IAHS head coach Clint Hoots will serve as an assistant coach on the North team.

abby.loden@djournal.com

