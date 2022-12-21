The Itawamba Indians and Lady Indians had a busy week on the court. The Lady Indians were looking to bounce back, while the Indians were looking to get a streak started.
(G) Itawamba AHS 56, Caledonia 27
The Lady Indians used their full court pressure to race out to a 12-2 lead after one quarter. Caledonia settled in the second quarter, and IAHS had some uncharacteristic lapses on defense. The Lady Indians led 28-18 at the break.
The third quarter was the tipping point. The Lady Indians outscored Caledonia 24-2 and took a commanding 52-20 lead, and IAHS went on to take the convincing division victory.
Olivia Smith led the Lady Indians with 20 points. Kelsei Dilworth chipped in 18 points. IAHS improves to 6-6 (2-1 in Division 1-4A).
“Our defense was the difference,” IAHS head coach Anna Porter said. “Carly Shells led us on defense, just pestering the ball handler. That led to us getting out in transition. I challenged them at the half to come out with composure, and the third quarter was the turning point in the game. It’s a big win.”
(B) Itawamba AHS 55, Caledonia 51
The Itawamba Indians withstood a barrage of three’s from the visiting Cavaliers to take the 55-51 home victory.
Caledonia jumped out to an early 11-5 lead, but IAHS closed the first quarter on a 9-0 run go ahead 14-11. It was back forth in the second as both teams traded baskets, with the game tied at 28 at the break.
The Indians come out of halftime with balance. They opened up the quarter on an 8-0 run and led 43-37 after three. The Indians made free throws down the stretch and held on for the division win.
Grant Hutton led the offensive attack with 16 points. Hunter Parker added 14. IAHS improved to 4-8 (2-1 in Division 1-4A).
xA division win is great,” Indians head coach Darryl Wilson said. ”We’ve got one more we need to get this week to go into Christmas break on a high note. Caledonia shot the ball real well all night, but we had an answer every time. Hunter Parker was huge for us tonight. He’s timely shots kept us in the game early. It was a great team win.”
(G) Corinth 38, Itawamba AHS 36
A slow start from the Lady Indians was ultimately their downfall. The game was tied at the end of one, but by the halftime break, Corinth had taken a 23-16 lead.
In the third quarter, the Lady Indians outscored Corinth 11-0 to take a 27-23 lead into the final period. Missed opportunities hurt the Lady Indians, and Corinth connected on clutch free throws to take the 38-35 victory.
IAHS shot at an unusually low 50% clip from the free throw line. Kelsei Dilworth led the Lady Indians with 11 points. The Lady Indians fell to 6-7 (2-2 in Division 1-4A).
“Missed free throws. If we make three-fourths of our free throws, we win the game,” Porter said. “We got off to a slow start on offense, but our defense was there. Tough loss, but it’s fixable issues right now.”
(B) Corinth 36, Itawamba AHS 34
After trailing by one at the half, the Itawamba Indians had a strong third quarter to take a 34-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
IAHS played very casually in the fourth, trying to hold on for the win, but they were held to three points in the period. Corinth turned IAHS’ turnovers into easy points. Grant Hutton had a chance for the game winner at the buzzer, but it fell short. IAHS fell 36-34 in this division matchup.
Grant Hutton paced the Indians with 11 points. IAHS fell to 4-9 (2-2 in Division 1-4A).
“Terrible fourth quarter,” Wilson said. “We had opportunities to take seal the win, but we couldn’t capitalize. We got to comfortable, and they capitalized on our mistakes.”
