With seeding set for the upcoming division tournament, the Itawamba Indians and Lady Indians were looking to fine tune some things to prepare for postseason. They had contests against Aberdeen and Belmont to close out the regular season.
(G) Itawamba AHS 78 Aberdeen 30
The Itawamba Lady Indians made quick work of the visiting Lady Bulldogs on senior night. IAHS jumped out to a 29-7 lead after one and never looked back. They extended their lead to 51-18 at the break. Kelsei Dilworth headed the offense, scoring 20 first half points.
With a running clock in the second half, the Lady Indians did not let up, using their defensive pressure to lead to easy baskets. The Lady Indians went on to take the win 78-30.
Dilworth led IAHS with 26. Olivia Smith added 19. IAHS improved to 13-10 on the season.
“Our girls were focused and came out and took care of business,” IAHS head coach Anna Porter said. “There was not a let up on either end. Going into the division tournament, you want to be playing your best basketball. Tonight was a good showing.”
(B) Itawamba AHS 60 Aberdeen 48
After locking up the number one seed for the Division tournament, the Itawamba Indians hosted Aberdeen on senior night. IAHS got the victory on for the seniors, but it was not the performance head coach Darryl Wilson wanted to see.
“We did not play team defense,” Wilson said. “Lucky to get the win. We made just enough plays to take the victory.”
The Indians led 18-12 after one, then used a 12-0 run to open the second quarter to extend the lead to 39-23 at the break.
Aberdeen stayed within striking distance in the second quarter, slowing the game to their pace, but IAHS led 47-33 going into the final period. The Indians made enough plays down the stretch to take the 60-48 victory.
IAHS improves to 12-11 on the season. Tim Holliday led IAHS with 19. Grant Hutton nearly had a double-double, tallying 16 points and 9 rebounds.
Wrap-up
The Indians and Lady Indians traveled to Belmont to conclude the regular season. The Lady Indians fell to the 2A powerhouse 76-38 to finish with a 13-11 record.
For the Indians, they blew a 9 point fourth quarter lead to fall 52-49 in the season finale. The Indians finish the regular season 12-12.
The Lady Indians will open the Division 1-4A Tournament against Caledonia at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The Indians got a first round bye, clinching the No. 1 seed for the division tournament. IAHS will play the Mooreville-Shannon winner at 8:30 p.m. on February 8.
