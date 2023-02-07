IAHS Tim Holliday file

Itawamba AHS's Tim Holliday scored 38 points in the Indians' 80-56 division win over Tishomingo County.

 Deon Blanchard/Monroe Journal

With seeding set for the upcoming division tournament, the Itawamba Indians and Lady Indians were looking to fine tune some things to prepare for postseason. They had contests against Aberdeen and Belmont to close out the regular season.

