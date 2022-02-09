Mantachie boys powerlifting team members Eli Bryson, Nate Kelley, Hunter Hester and Braedon Sauls placed in their weight divisions at the Region 1-3A meet and qualified for the North State meet on March 4.
Regional boys powerlifting meets kicked off over the last week, with lifters from Itawamba AHS, Mantachie and Tremont placing in their respective regions and advancing to North State competition.
Five Indians made the cut as Itawamba hosted the Region 1-4A meet on Friday. Thomas Kline (first place, 198-pound division), Andrew Morgan (first, 275-pound), Zion Ashby (second place, 148-pound), Dru Ashby (third place, 148-pound) and Jevan Hughes (third place, 114-pound) all qualified for the Class 4A North State meet March 5 in Ripley.
Mantachie had four lifters place at Monday's Region 1-3A meet in Kossuth: Nate Kelley (first, super heavyweight), Hunter Hester (second, 132-pound), Braedon Sauls (third, 181-pound) and Eli Bryson (third, 220-pound). Those four Mustangs will return to Kossuth for the Class 3A North State meet March 4.
Tremont had four lifters place as well Monday at the Region 2-1A meet at Tupelo Christian. Andrew Curtis (first, 114-pound), Elmer Austlid (second, 132-pound), Denton Crenshaw (third, 132-pound) and Brady Sims (third, 181-pound) will be back at TCPS for the Class 1A North State meet on March 10.