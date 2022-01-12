The Indians scored seven goals in the first half and added three in the second to cruise to their fourth division win of the season.
Junior Frank Rodriguez and sophomores Cody Jones and Jack Holland each recorded a hat-trick with three goals a piece. Junior Brantley Wiygul scored the other IAHS goal. Four Indians made two assists: Rodriguez, juniors Evan Conner and Solomon Smith as well as freshman Aiden Locastro. Jones and junior Brennen Chatham had an assist, each.
(G) IAHS 4, Mooreville 0
Junior Julianna Motes netted three goals for a hat-trick in the team’s first game after the break to lead IAHS to a 4-0 win. Senior Kaylie McMillen had an assist. Eighth-graders Olivia Smith had a goal and assist and Melanie Holt had an assist.
01/08 IAHS vs. Lafayette
(B) IAHS 4, Lafayette 0
The Indians notched their second shutout of the week with a 4-0 win over the visiting Commodores. The Indians held a slim 1-0 lead at the break and added three goals in the second half to ensure the win.
Jones netted two goals in the game. Smith and Holland each scored a goal. Chatham, Rodriguez and Conner recorded an assist each.
(G) IAHS 2, Lafayette 0
Smith and freshman Hadley Wiygul each scored a goal with Motes making an assist in the team’s 2-0 home win Saturday.
The Indians are 9-6 overall and 4-1 in 2-4A. The Lady Indians are 14-3 overall and 6-1 in 2-4A. The teams return to action on Friday with a pair of crucial division matches for both the Indians and Lady Indians at Caledonia High School