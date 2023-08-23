golf photo 1

IAHS's Braeden Dobbs watches his birdie putt roll in on the par-4 second hole at Fulton Country Club in Fulton last Thursday. Dobbs shot a 34 to earn medalist honors and led IAHS to a season opening win. 

 ABBY LODEN I THE TIMES

Itawamba Agricultural High School's golf team kicked off their season last Thursday at Fulton Country Club. The Indians hosted Tupelo High School, Saltillo High School and New Hope High School for a nine hole stroke play tournament.

