IAHS's Braeden Dobbs watches his birdie putt roll in on the par-4 second hole at Fulton Country Club in Fulton last Thursday. Dobbs shot a 34 to earn medalist honors and led IAHS to a season opening win.
Itawamba Agricultural High School's golf team kicked off their season last Thursday at Fulton Country Club. The Indians hosted Tupelo High School, Saltillo High School and New Hope High School for a nine hole stroke play tournament.
IAHS shot a combined 153 to run away with a 12 stroke win over second place Tupelo. Braeden Dobbs shot a 34 to earn individual medalist honors. Jeremiah Bell shot a 36, Lawson Burton 35 and Fallon Tucker 46.
The IAHS girls team finished third with a combined 176. Maci Strickland led the team with a 53. Addison Graham shot a 61, Maylee Johnson 62 and Olivia Stephens 70.
IAHS was back in action yesterday at Elm Lake Golf Club in Columbus for the New Hope Classic, and Mantachie kicks off their season tomorrow morning at River Birch Golf Club against Hatley and Smithville.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&