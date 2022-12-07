After a successful 12-1 season, which includes the Division 1-4A championship, serval IAHS football players received recognition. Here is a list of players named to the Mississippi Association of Coaches All-State teams, as well as those who received recognition within Division 1-4A.
MAC All-State selections
Overall/Offensive Player of the Year: Isaac Smith, RB/S
First Team Offense
Ty Davis, QB
Zion Ashby, WR
Thomas Kline, TE
Andrew Morgan, OL
Second Team Offense
Layth Holidate, WR
Isaiah Autry, OL
Ethan Morgan, OL
Division 1-4A honorees
Overall Division MVP: Isaac Smith
Offensive MVP: Ty Davis. Ty also became the all time winningest quarterback in school history and also finished with the career passing yards record for IAHS.
Super 22:
Zion Ashby, WR
Layth Holiday, WR
Thomas Kline, TE
Andrew Morgan, OL
Ethan Morgan, OL
Isaiah Autry, OL
Bryson Walters, LB
Aaron Shook, LB
Zach Harris, LB
Cooper Waddle, DB
Brantley Wiygul, K
First Team All-Division:
Davis Phillips, OL
Brayden Steele, WR
JaMarion Pruitt, DL
Jabari Shumpert, LB
Cayden Prestage, LB
Honorable Mention:
Jacob Reese, OL
JA Wood, WR
Jaylen Agnew, DL
Deaton Prestage, OL
Tyrone Freeman, OL
