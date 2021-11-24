Itawamba AHS was looking to make a return trip to the Class 4A North Half Championship, but the Senatobia Warriors had other plans for the visiting Indians.
Senatobia opened the game with possession and started fast. They used a dominant run game to take a 7-0 lead early. After a nice kickoff return by Isaac Smith, IAHS had a nice drive stall at the Warrior 32. The defense rose to the occasion the next possession as Isaac Smith got a sack that forced a fumble and Bryson Walters got the recovery. However, the Indians couldn’t get anything going on offense and had to punt. IAHS trailed 7-0 after 1.
It only took 48 seconds in the 2nd quarter for Senatobia to add to their lead as they got a long touchdown run to take a 14-0 lead. IAHS could never get anything going offensively and trailed 28-0 at the half.
Senatobia controlled the clock throughout the game with a dominate run game, and the Indians struggled offensively all night. They had an uncharacteristic five turnovers. The Indians season ended with the 45-6 loss. Though the outcome is not what the Indians and fans were expecting, IAHS finished the season with an 11-2 record. The future is bright as the Indians will return all their key contributors in 2022, so expect big things from the Indians next season.