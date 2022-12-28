IAHS’ Smith now a Bulldog

FULTON – Now that the long, agonizing process of choosing a college is done, Isaac Smith will waste no time starting the next phase of his football career.
The Itawamba AHS running back and safety announced his intention Wednesday morning to play at Mississippi State, signing his letter of intent in front of a large crowd in the old Fulton Grammar School auditorium.
Smith had six hats on the table for his announcement. The others were Ole Miss, LSU, Florida State, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. He initially picked up the LSU hat but then grabbed the MSU lid.
Smith said it ultimately came down to MSU, LSU and Vanderbilt, and he didn’t make his decision until Tuesday night.
“I don’t have to go home, lay in my room and think all night,” Smith said. “No stressful nights, no nights where I want to cry. I’m glad it’s done, but really blessed that I got to experience it and go through that journey for future life (decisions).”
Smith will be a January enrollee at MSU, where he will be a safety, and he’s eager to get on the field as quickly as possible. The Bulldogs are losing several defensive backs off this year’s squad, including four safeties.
“I’m looking to go in January and earn that spot right away,” Smith said.
Smith was named Mississippi’s Mr. Football for Class 4A this year. On offense, he rushed for 913 yards and 17 touchdowns on 70 carries, plus he made 46 catches for 762 yards and four TDs.
On defense, Smith recorded 76 tackles, 4 tackles-for-loss and 10 interceptions.
He was named the Daily Journal Two-Way Player of the Year in 2021.
Once the college offers started rolling in, Smith took a very deliberate approach to the recruiting process. His father, Reggie Smith, was a star linebacker at Ole Miss in the 1990s and guided his son through it all.
“I told him one thing, all the bells and whistles that you see right now, it won’t be all that after you sign. It’s a different ballgame,” Reggie Smith said. “I just told him to stay focused on what he wanted to do, and everything was going to work out.”
When Isaac Smith announced his decision, the crowd burst into cheers and applause, and there were a few cowbells being rung.
“I was shaking when I was signing those papers. I could barely write,” he said. “It hit deep just knowing how many people care for me, and being able to see all my family on the front couple rows, it meant a lot.”
