Itawamba Agricultural High School's soccer teams played two division opponents last week, losing their midweek contests while winning Friday night.
12/14 IAHS vs. Caledonia
(G) Caledonia 2, IAHS 0
The visiting Lady Cavaliers handed the Lady Indians their first 2-4A loss last Tuesday evening. Caledonia scored once in each half while keeping IAHS off the board.
(B) Caledonia 2, IAHS 1
Neither the Indians nor the Cavaliers got on the board in the first half, but both teams found the back of the net in the second half and regulation ended with a 1-1 tie. Caledonia won the shootout to hand IAHS their first division loss of the season. Senior William Blake had the goal for the Indians.
12/17 IAHS vs. Pontotoc
(G) IAHS 2, Pontotoc 0
IAHS and Pontotoc remained scoreless in the first half. The Lady Indians netted two goals in the second while not allowing a Lady Warrior goal. Senior Elizabeth Gann had a goal, and junior Julianna Motes scored a goal and had an assist on Gann’s shot.
The Lady Indians are 12-2 and 5-1 in division 2-4A.
(B) IAHS 3, Pontotoc 0
The Indians scored once in the opening half and twice in the second to pick up a division 2-4A win. Junior Evan Conner and sophomores Cody Jones and Jack Holland each scored a goal. Jones and junior Brantley Wiygul recorded an assist a piece.
The Indians are 7-5 overall and 3-1 in division 2-4A.
IAHS played at Saltillo Monday night in their last action of 2021. The teams will play again when they host Mooreville on Jan. 4 for a division contest.