For the first time in program history, the Itawamba Lady Indians softball team advanced to the third round of the playoffs.
The Lady Indians made quick work of the Senatobia Lady Warriors in the second round, sweeping the series. They won game one 12-1 and game two 12-0. In the third round, the Lady Indians faced a tougher opponent in the West Lauderdale Lady Knights.
Game One: Itawamba AHS 4, West Lauderdale 3
It was a low scoring affair, as both teams couldn’t get much going offensively.
The Lady Indians jumped out to a 2-0 lead. In the sixth, the Lady Knights took a 3-2 lead.
But the Lady Indians would have the last laugh in game one. In the top of the seventh, Layla Wilson got a big RBI hit to lift IAHS to a 4-3 lead late. They held on to take game one on the road 4-3.
Game Two: West Lauderdale 3, Itawamba AHS 1
It was a pitchers' duel in game two.
Neither team could get anything going at the plate until the sixth inning, when West Lauderdale plated a run in the top of the inning. The Lady Indians responded with a run in the bottom of the inning on a bases-loaded walk.
In the seventh, the Lady Knights got two runs to take a 3-1 lead. In the bottom of the seventh, IAHS got the leadoff batter on, but a double play would end the threat as West Lauderdale took take game two on the road, 3-1.
Game 3: West Lauderdale 5, IAHS 1
In late game action Monday night, IAHS fell in a decisive game 3 on the road to West Lauderdale, 5-1.
The loss ends the Lady Indians' season. IAHS finishes 2023 with a record of 18-9.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.