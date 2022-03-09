Itawamba Agricultural High School’s softball team used two big offensive innings to beat the Amory High School Lady Panthers 14-7 Thursday at Fulton City Park.
IAHS' starter, eighth-grader Layla Owens, gave up a leadoff double but quickly settled in, striking out the next batter and getting a quick foul out to senior catcher Chloe McClain. But the runner came around to score on a single to shallow center field for the Lady Panthers' only run of the inning.
In the home half of the inning, senior Kaylee Owens sent the second pitch she saw to left center field for a standup double. Senior Riley Sheffield followed her with an infield hit, and a McClain single drove in a run. Two-straight full count walks to eighth-grader Kooper Reese and sophomore Layla Wilson scored another run to give the Lady Indians a 2-1 lead. Two more scored on a single from senior Katelynn King, and IAHS would score twice more to go up 6-1 at the end of the first.
After a quick opening half of the second inning kept Amory off the board, the Lady Indians got back to work on offense. Leading off again was K. Owens who made the Lady Panthers pay for dropping a foul ball when she sent the next pitch deep down the right field line for a leadoff triple. She and courtesy runner senior Katie Sheffield, who was running for McClain after a walk, scored on a single by Reese to put IAHS up 8-1 with two innings complete.
IAHS changed pitchers to begin the third inning, and Amory scored six runs in the frame to cut the Lady Indians lead to 8-7.
After a strikeout to begin the bottom of the third, K. Owens hit a solo home run over the right center field fence to push the IAHS lead to 9-2. A sacrifice fly by Reese scored R. Sheffield who reached on a single earlier in the inning. IAHS headed to the fourth inning with a 10-7 lead.
The Lady Indians added four runs in the bottom of the fourth, including a two-RBI single by K. Owens to complete the cycle.
IAHS held the Lady Panthers scoreless the rest of the game and won 14-7.
K. Owens went 5-for-5 at the plate Thursday, hitting for the cycle with a home run, a triple, two doubles and a single, scoring four runs and driving in five.
R. Sheffield had three hits, including a double, with an RBI and two runs scored. Short had three hits, and King added two with a pair of RBIs.
IAHS 14, Tupelo 4 (5 innings)
IAHS benefited from timely hitting and costly pitching mistakes by Tupelo's young pitching staff last Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians made the most of what the Lady Wave gave them, earning a 14-4 victory in six innings at Tupelo.
Tupelo took an early 3-0 lead on a shaky first inning for starting pitcher Alden Kline. Kline surrendered three hits and walked two, while two errors added to IAHS's troubles.
"We were flat to start with," IAHS coach Jeffrey Mann said. "Really weren't in the zone."
But Kline settled in after that, retiring the Lady Wave in order in the second.
The Lady Indians closed the gap in the top of the third. Chloe McClain singled to left, followed by Kooper Reese's double to put two runners on with one out. Layla Wilson reached on a throwing error which allowed McClain to score from third. Following Katelynn King's Walk, the Lady Indians managed to plate two more runs on a fielder's choice to round out the third inning scoring.
Tupelo retook the lead in the bottom half, but Kline limited the Lady Wave's damage to one run.
After a scoreless fourth, the Lady Indians went to work in the fifth. Reese drew a leadoff walk, and Wilson made the Lady Wave pay with a two-run homerun to give IAHS its first lead.
Another walk put King on, while Skylar Partlow was hit by a pitch. Tupelo made a pitching change from Zhan'ya McCoy to Kiara Lavender, who promptly hit Kaylee Owens with a pitch to load the bases. Riley Sheffield capitalized with a two-out base hit to score King and Partlow to give the Lady Indians a 7-4 lead. A McClain walk loaded the based once more, but the Lady Wave escaped without further damage.
Kline recorded another three-up-three-down inning, tallying her third strikeout of the game to close out the fifth.
IAHS piled it on in the sixth, batting through the whole order on the way to seven more runs. Tupelo's three sixth-inning pitchers struggled to the tune of a combined three hits, four walks and three hit batters before finally ending the inning. Lady Indians reliever Summer Morgan pitched a flawless sixth, tallying two strikeouts of her own to close out the 10-run-rule victory.
"We got on base, and we got big hits when we needed to," Mann said.
Seven Lady Indians earned hits in the contest, led by Reese, who was 2-for-4 with a single, a double and an RBI. Wilson's homerun was her only hit, but she tallied three RBIs to tie Sheffield for most on the team. King drew three walks to go with her RBI double.
The Lady Indians took a 5-0 record into their Tuesday night game at Corinth High School and open Region 2-4A play at home against Caledonia High School Thursday night.