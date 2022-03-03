The IAHS softball team benefited from timely hitting and costly pitching mistakes by Tupelo's young pitching staff Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians made the most of what the Lady Wave gave them, earning a 14-4 victory in six innings at Tupelo.
Tupelo took an early 3-0 lead on a shaky first inning for starting pitcher Alden Kline. Kline surrendered three hits and walked two, while two errors added to IAHS's troubles.
"We were flat to start with," IAHS coach Jeffrey Mann. "Really weren't in the zone."
But Kline settled in after that, retiring the Lady Wave in order in the second.
The Lady Indians closed the gap in the top of the third. Chloe McClain singled to left, followed by Kooper Reese's double to put two runners on with one out. Layla Wilson reached on a throwing error which allowed McClain to score from third. Following Katelynn King's Walk, the Lady Indians managed to plate two more runs on a fielder's choice to round out the third inning scoring.
Tupelo retook the lead in the bottom half, but Kline limited the Lady Wave's damage to one run.
After a scoreless fourth, the Lady Indians went to work in the fifth. Reese drew a leadoff walk, and Wilson made the Lady Wave pay with a two-run homerun to give IAHS its first lead.
Another walk put King on, while Skylar Partlow was hit by a pitch. Tupelo made a pitching change from Zhan'ya McCoy to Kiara Lavender, who promptly hit Kaylee Owens with a pitch to load the bases. Riley Sheffield capitalized with a two-out base hit to score King and Partlow to give the Lady Indians a 7-4 lead. A McClain walk loaded the based once more, but the Lady Wave escaped without further damage.
Kline recorded another three-up-three-down inning, tallying her third strikeout of the game to close out the fifth.
IAHS piled it on in the sixth, batting through the whole order on the way to seven more runs. Tupelo's three sixth-inning pitchers struggled to the tune of a combined three hits, four walks and three hit batters before finally ending the inning. Lady Indians reliever Summer Morgan pitched a flawless sixth, tallying two strikeouts of her own to close out the 10-run-rule victory.
"We got on base, and we got big hits when we needed to," Mann said.
Seven Lady Indians earned hits in the contest, led by Reese, who was 2-for-4 with a single, a double and an RBI. Wilson's homerun was her only hit, but she tallied three RBIs to tie Sheffield for most on the team. King drew three walks to go with her RBI double.