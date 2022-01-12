It was slow start for the Lady Indians on the road. Okolona jumped out to an early 11-8 lead and Coach Porter called a timeout. After that timeout, the Lady Indians never trailed again. They led 16-14 after one and extended their lead to 28-21 at the break. In the third quarter they amped up the defense, forcing multiple turnovers and led 46-35 after three. The half court trap and attacking mentality led to a 64-54 victory. It was a dominate rebounding performance as two Lady Indians posted double doubles. Maddi Fleming had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Nyresha Mallory had 13 points and 14 rebounds. Layla Wilson led the Lady Indians with 16 points and Kiyyah Adams chipped in 14. The Lady Indians improved their record to 4-12 on the season.
(B) Okolona 64 Itawamba AHS 46
Okolona is known for their aggressive full court press, and it was on full display Tuesday night. IAHS handled the press early breaking it with crisp passes and getting easy layups and led 14-13 after the first quarter. In the second quarter, turnovers and foul trouble plagued the Indians as Okolona took the lead into the break 35-25. The third quarter was the downfall for IAHS as they could not get any baskets to fall, and Okolona outscored the Indians 17-5 to take a 52-30 lead into the fourth. The Indians got a little offensive rhythm in the fourth, but the deficit was too much to overcome. IAHS fell 64-46. Grant Hutton led the Indians with 13 points. The loss put IAHS at 3-13 on the year.
Due to Covid protocols, the Itawamba AHS basketball programs had to go into quarantine. They are scheduled to return to action on January 18th with a home contest against the Mooreville Troopers. The games scheduled in between then will be counted as forfeits. The Lady Indians record will fall to 4-15 (2-5 in Division 1-4A), while the Indians record will stand at 3-17 (1-6 in Division 1-4A).