With a handful of matches left on their schedule, the Itawamba Agricultural High School volleyball team's heading into the homestretch of their season. The Lady Indians were busy last week, going 4-1 to improve their record to 11-7 overall and 2-4 in division 2-4A.
IAHS was on the road for the week’s first two contests, traveling to Belmont on Monday and Shannon on Thursday evening.
The Lady Indians fell in straight sets at Belmont (5-25, 7-25, 9-25.) Maddi Fleming led the team with three kills and Summer Morgan added two. Morgan also had a block. Alex Bennett had 10 digs, Kaylee Owens had seven and Elon Braxton six.
IAHS opened the match at Shannon with a 21-point win, winning 25-4. They won set two 25-17 and set three by the same score.
Saturday, IAHS hosted a tournament that featured Red Bay, Smithville and Nettleton. The Lady Indians swept the tournament, winning all three matchups.
IAHS faced Red Bay in the day’s first match and won 2-0 (25-18, 29-27.) Fleming had eight kills. Owens and Chloe McClain had three, each. Kaitlyn Cagle made five assists. Fleming had three blocks and Summer Morgan two. Bennett recorded 11 digs, McClain six and Owens five.
IAHS played Nettleton in their second match and won 2-0 (25-9, 25-15.) Fleming had 12 kills and McClain nine. Cagle had five assists and Fleming three blocks. Bennett had 12 digs, Fleming nine and McClain eight. McClain recorded three aces; Fleming, Morgan and Katelynn King had one ace, each.
The Lady Indians won the tournament’s closing match over Smithville 2-1 (23-25, 25-15, 25-12.) Fleming recorded nine kills and Owens six. Fleming made two blocks and Morgan one. Bennett had 12 digs, Fleming 10, Braxton nine, Katelynn King seven and McClain Seven. Owens had three aces, Fleming and King two, each. Morgan, McClain and Kylee King recorded an ace a piece.