Itawamba welcomed the defending 4A state champion Pontotoc to Fulton last Monday night for a key division volleyball match.
To upset the Lady Warriors, IAHS would have had have to played their best match of the season. But the Lady Indians fell behind 11-1 early, and they could not overcome the deficit as they dropped the first set 25-8.
In the second set, the Lady Indians fought tooth and nail before falling 25-23.
The third set was competitive, but Pontotoc took the third set, 25-19, to sweep the match.
Maddi Fleming had four kills and seven digs on the night. Audri Sartain had 8 digs.
IAHS fell to 9-6 (2-3 in Division 2-4A).
After being swept on Monday, the Lady Indians had a much better showing in a tri-match against Hackleburg and Phil Campbell. The Lady Indians took both matches by the scores of 25-15, 25-21 against Hackleburg. They then swept Phil Campbell by scores of 25-20, 26-24. The Lady Indians' record improved to 11-6 on the season.
On Thursday the Lady Indians picked up a big division win to move their division record to 3-3 as they swept Shannon on the road (25-4, 25-10, 25-16). Maddi Fleming had 10 kills in the match. Fischer Short had 10 assists. IAHS improved to 12-6 on the season.
...RED FLAG CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON MAINLY OVER NORTH
MISSISSIPPI...
.A combination of gusty northeast 20 ft winds, low relative
humidity values between 20 to 25 percent and 10 hour fuel moisture
values below 10 percent will result in Red Flag conditions mainly
over North Mississippi this afternoon..
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW
FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST
TENNESSEE AND EAST ARKANSAS.
* WIND...between 14 and 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...between 20 and 25 percent.
* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 6 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&