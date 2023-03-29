IAHS Layth Holiday

IAHS senior Layth Holiday bats against Kirk Academy on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

 By BEN SUTTON The Itawamba Times

Division play is in full swing, and wins are as important as ever. The Itawamba AHS Indians have been off to a hot start, coming into the week with a 2-0 division record. This past week they had a tribal series against the Braves of Tishomingo County.

Newsletters

Recommended for you