Division play is in full swing, and wins are as important as ever. The Itawamba AHS Indians have been off to a hot start, coming into the week with a 2-0 division record. This past week they had a tribal series against the Braves of Tishomingo County.
Itawamba AHS 10, Tishomingo County 7
Cayden Prestage took the hill in game one, and it didn’t take him long to make quick work of the Braves. He struck out the side in the top of the first.
Layth Holiday set the tone on offense, as he got a single on the first pitch. The Indians scored two in the first on a walk and a passed ball. The Braves responded in the second scoring a run on an Indian error.
Back-to-back to back hits by Brantley Wiygul, Zion Ashby, and Layth Holiday got things going in the second. JA Wood had a two RBI triple to give the Indians a 5-1 lead.
However, Tish County wouldn’t go away. They got their first hit in the third and clawed back to within 5-4.
In the third, IAHS took advantage of HBPs to take a 7-4 lead. In the fourth, Prestage helped his cause by blasting a two-run home run to give the Indians a 9-4 lead. The Braves scored two in the sixth on three Indian errors to get within 9-7.
Carson Shells gave IAHS a little insurance in the sixth with an RBI double. Ty Davis shut the door in the seventh by striking out two of three in the inning to take the 10-7 win.
With the win, the Indians improve to 12-3 (3-0 in division).
“We haven’t had a complete game yet in division, but we’re 3-0,” IAHS head coach Steve Kerr said. “Our pitchers did their job, and we had 11 hits.”
The weather kept the Indians from getting any more games rest of the week. Itawamba AHS will continue division play next week with two games against Caledonia.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.