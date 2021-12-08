The IAHS Lady Indians came out hot to start the contest, but they could not contain that same energy throughout. They led 15-9 after one and 26-24 at the half. However, the second half was a different story. New Hope outscored the Lady Indians 47-19 in the second half to run away with a 71-45 victory. IAHS fell to 1-8 on the season. Layla Wilson led the Lady Indians with 12 points. Kiyah Adams chipped in 11 points.
(B) New Hope 85 Itawamba AHS 50
Turnovers plagued the Indians all night. Ben Orr was a force inside for the home team as he scored 6 in the opening quarter, and IAHS led 18-16 after one. The Trojans dominated the second quarter outscoring the Indians 26-3. The Indians could never recover and fell 85-50. Gavin Freeman scored 16 points. Arvesta Troupe and Ben Orr pitched in 13 and 12 apiece. IAHS fell to 2-6 on the season.
(G) Mooreville 34 Itawamba AHS 26
Buckets were hard to come by in this division opener, but turnovers were not. Both teams struggled to get in any offensive flow. Mooreville led 14-13 after one and 25-17 at the break. In the second half, the Lady Indians continued to play physical defense and forced several turnovers, but they could not get any buckets to fall. The Lady Indians fell 34-26. Maurie Wilson led IAHS with 11 points. The loss dropped the Lady Indian to 1-9 on the season and 0-1 in Division 1-4A.
(B) Mooreville 66 Itawamba AHS 52
The IAHS Indians dug themselves in a hole and had to fight their way out of it. Mooreville came out the more aggressive team and jumped out to a 16-5 lead after one and a 37-18 lead at the half. In the second half, Arvesta Troupe led a furious comeback, but the Indians could never get within five points. The Indians fell 66-52 in their division opener. Troupe paced the Indians with 31 points. IAHS fell to 2-7 on the season.