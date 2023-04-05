The bus ride to his team’s match at Shannon High School was an eventful one for Itawamba Agricultural High School tennis head coach James Bracken.
During the ride, he learned that Caledonia High School lost to Corinth High School the previous day and realized this meant his team had a chance to make program history. The Indians were in position to win the division championship as a team for the first time, ever.
“With Caledonia's loss, that meant that us and Corinth were the only two teams with one loss in the division. Since we beat them earlier in the week, we knew we held the head-to-head tiebreaker,” Bracken said, describing the bus ride and events that followed. “Before the match, I told the kids all of this and told them they were in the best scenario they could have ever wished for. They were in control of their destiny.”
IAHS was in the position after beating Corinth on Monday 4-3. It was a first in what proved to be a week of firsts for the team. Before that match, the Indians had never beaten the Warriors as a team.
“Helen [Davis] and Ava [Logan]'s doubles match clinched the win for us. Everyone else's matches were finished, and the score stood 3-3,” explained Bracken. “They lost their second set in a set tiebreaker, but were able to control the match tiebreaker afterwards to give us the 4-3 victory. It was an awesome environment at the end, with both teams cheering on their team. It made for an epic showdown that didn't disappoint.”
Later in the week after the bus ride to Shannon and learning from their coach what they could accomplish that evening, IAHS beat the Red Raiders handily, 6-1, and clinched the top playoff seed out of the division.
“Before the game we were told that if we win we are division champs, but if we lose we will not even make the playoffs,” said senior Landon Brown. “After winning the match, the overwhelming feeling of winning the championship made that match the most memorable of the season.”
IAHS hosted Mooreville High School at home with a chance to secure the 1-4A region championship outright. With perfect weather and a large number of fans cheering them on, the Indians dominated the Troopers, winning 6-1.
“I am very proud to be a part of the first team to [win the division championship],” Brown said. “Winning the division championship this year sets a strong foundation for the young kids, and gives them a goal to strive towards every year.”
The six winning matches that night were: Boys Singles - Gauge Thomas; Girls Singles - Presley Quinn; Boys Doubles Team 1 - Ben Orr and Frank Rodriguez; Boys Doubles Team 2 - Brown and Carson Gray; Girls Doubles Team 1 - Davis and Logan; Girls Doubles Team 2 - Shakiera Gardner and Maya Spencer. The Mixed Doubles team of Wyatt Arnold and Rylee Claire Hughes fell in a tie breaker.
“The kids were fired up and played their hearts out. They wanted to win this match and make school history,” Bracken said after the match. “These kids have grown so much, not only as tennis players, but as a team. They pick each other up, push each other, and truly care for each other. I could not be more proud of them.”
“Playing Mooreville in the semifinal match to secure our doubles spot at state,” Orr said when asked about his favorite moment of the season. “ I've only played for two years and I'm trying to fit in all that I can. When we won that match our spot was secured, and my hopes for trying at another state title. “
After earning a first round bye, IAHS will host a playoff match for the first time in program history on Thursday evening at the Johnson-Partlow Courts on the campus of Itawamba Community College.
Last Monday, two doubles teams advanced to the Mississippi High School Activities Association state championship tournament. Orr and Rodriguez won the 1-4A boys doubles championship; they swept Shannon, Mooreville and Corinth. Davis and Logan beat Shannon and Tishomingo County High School before falling to Caledonia to finish runner-up in girls doubles. The girls’ match lasted over three hours that included three full sets and two tie-breakers.
“Winning [boys doubles] was cool, but me and my partner were there for the fun,” Orr said. “Others may look at the way we play as disrespectful, but, to us, we are just out there to enjoy the moment.”
The individual MHSAA state tennis tournament will be played April 26 in Oxford.
