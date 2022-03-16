Mother nature upended the Itawamba Agricultural High School tennis team’s schedule last week when their first two matches were rained out.
But IAHS was dominant in their only contest of the week, beating Booneville High School 6-1 at home.
Presley Quinn won her singles match 6-4, 6-1. For the boys, Carson Gray took his singles match 6-2, 6-2.
Helen Davis and Shakiera Gardner won their girls doubles match 6-2, 6-3. Taylor Bennett and Maya Spencer took their doubles match to a tiebreaker before losing 6-4, 6-7, 0-1.
In boys doubles, Landon Brown and Ben Orr earned the 6-3, 6-1 victory. Wyatt Arnold and Will Turner came out on top in their doubles match tiebreaker, taking the 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 win.
In mixed doubles, Ava Logan and Frank Rodriguez won took the victory, 6-0, 6-1.
"It was a good win over a quality opponent," IAHS tennis coach James Bracken said. "Booneville competed for 3A North half last year and they are a solid team. A lot of our kids are young and them being able to come in and compete at this level this early is amazing to watch."
IAHS holds a 3-4 record on the season, with a 1-1 region record. The Indians return to action March 21 when they host Nettleton, followed by region matches against Shannon, Tishomingo County and Caledonia later the same week.