Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Itawamba County.
Itawamba Agricultural High School’s football team had won back-to-back Tombigbee Conference Championships in 1970 and 1971 as they entered the 1972 season. Led by head coach Ben Jones and assistant coach Billy Loague, the Indians were aiming to repeat the feat when their season opened against Baldwyn on Sept. 8.
IAHS beat the Bearcats 38-6 and followed with four-straight shutouts, including a 67-0 win at Kossuth, before allowing their first touchdown of the season on Oct. 13 in a 56-7 win over Nettleton. The Indians gave up only 10 points and shutout two more opponents over the course of the rest of the season. IAHS completed their perfect season with a 40-0 win over Saltillo on Nov. 10, and finished their year 10-0.
That undefeated IAHS team will be honored at halftime of Friday night’s game against Corinth. There will be a social hour prior to the game in the IAHS commons from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. for all players, managers, cheerleaders and band members during the undefeated season.
During the 1972 season, the Indians averaged 38.7 points a game on offense. The defense held teams to 2.3 points per game with opponents reaching the endzone only twice.
Larry Brooks was named the Tombigbee Conference’s Most Valuable Back and Jimmy Carpenter was selected the Conference’s Most Valuable Lineman. It was the first time in conference history that players from the same team received both awards in the same season. Seven Indians were named to the All-Conference team: Galen Wilson, Bobby Walker, Jimmy Carpenter, Larry Brooks, Dale Stone, David Beane and James Moore Brown.
1972 was Jones’ final season at IAHS before taking over as head coach of the football program at Itawamba Junior College. He was named the Tombigbee Conference Coach of the Year as well as the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Southeastern United States High School Football Coach of the Year.