undefeated -photo 1

IAHS's 1972 football went 10-0. The team will be honored at halftime of Friday night's game to mark the 50th anniversary of the historic season. 

 FILE PHOTO

Itawamba Agricultural High School’s football team had won back-to-back Tombigbee Conference Championships in 1970 and 1971 as they entered the 1972 season. Led by head coach Ben Jones and assistant coach Billy Loague, the Indians were aiming to repeat the feat when their season opened against Baldwyn on Sept. 8.

Newsletters

abby.loden@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus