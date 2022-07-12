Itawamba Agricultural High School golfer Jeremiah Bell’s summer on the links got off to a slow start by his own standards, but his play has heated up over the last three tournaments with two top-10 finishes and a top-20 last week in West Point.
Bell had his first top-10 finish of the summer playing close to home at the Pros of Tomorrow event on June 21 and 22 at the Tupelo Country Club. At 13-over par, Bell tied for ninth. He opened with an 8-over par 80 on the opening day after shooting a 43 on the front nine. Bell shot a 5-over par 77 on the tournament’s final day to lock up a top-10 finish. The tournament was on the BankPlus MJGA Junior Tour’s summer slate as was Bell’s tournament the next week in Pearl.
In Pearl, Bell played in the Mississippi State Games Junior Championship at Patrick Farms Golf Club on June 29 and 30. He tied for sixth at 8-over par. Bell opened with a 5-over par, 77 in the opening round and shot a 3-over par, 75 on the final 18 holes to earn his second straight top-10 finish.
Last week, Bell played in the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour’s Mossy Oak Junior Classic at the Mossy Oak Golf Club in West Point. Bell shot 5-over par 76s on each day of the tournament to finish with a 10-over par total and tied for 16th.
Bell believes his game is moving in the right direction as he is gearing up for the Mississippi Junior Amateur later this month.
“I started off a little slow during the start of the summer, but every tournament I'm going lower and lower,” Bell said. “I'm getting closer and closer to winning a tournament this year, and I hope I can get it done in my next couple tournaments.”