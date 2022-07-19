Itawamba Agricultural High School’s Maddi Fleming has been invited to play volleyball next summer for America’s Team in summer 2023.

The Lady Indians’ starting middle hitter was recommended to America’s Team recruiters based upon her integrity, character and athletic ability and will wear the Team USA uniform when the team travels to the Dominican Republic July 17-24.

America’s Team’s schedule will consist of scheduled tournaments and/or friendship tours with matches against teams from within the country. They partner with the American Council for International Studies and use sports to help students learn about a foreign country as well as its people and culture.

The two-time All Division selection and IAHS’s co-MVP from a year ago has a busy 2022-23 school year ahead as she focuses on her volleyball, basketball and track and field seasons before traveling abroad next summer.

