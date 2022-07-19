Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
Itawamba Agricultural High School’s Maddi Fleming has been invited to play volleyball next summer for America’s Team in summer 2023.
The Lady Indians’ starting middle hitter was recommended to America’s Team recruiters based upon her integrity, character and athletic ability and will wear the Team USA uniform when the team travels to the Dominican Republic July 17-24.
America’s Team’s schedule will consist of scheduled tournaments and/or friendship tours with matches against teams from within the country. They partner with the American Council for International Studies and use sports to help students learn about a foreign country as well as its people and culture.
The two-time All Division selection and IAHS’s co-MVP from a year ago has a busy 2022-23 school year ahead as she focuses on her volleyball, basketball and track and field seasons before traveling abroad next summer.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&