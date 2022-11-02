Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Itawamba County.
Reese Johnson’s two state championships at the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s State Meet on Oct. 22 at the Tupelo Aquatic Center helped Itawamba Agricultural High School to the top finish at the state meet among 4A girls teams.
Johnson won the Class 1 (1A-5A) 100-yard butterfly and 500-yard freestyle events. She clocked a time of 1:03.13 in the butterfly and repeated as state champion in the 500 freestyle with a school record time of 5:33.29.
"Reese was able to win two state championships in what are two of the most challenging events at the state meet," IAHS coach Chris Johnson said. "I was so proud to see her trust her training and her endurance to sprint that last leg of the 500 after a long day of swimming."
Sam Holland finished sixth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 0:54.25 and eighth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 0:24.24. Holland posted personal best times in both events.
"It was so satisfying to see one of our most successful boy swimmers in program history able to make state finals in two events and swim personal best times,” Johnson said.
The girls 400-yard Freestyle relay team of Kinsey Plunkett, Addy Williamson, Noel Armstrong and Reese Johnson finished sixth. Johnson explained how the team’s depth benefited them at the meet.
“We were able to use our depth in the morning prelims and allow Tierney Johnson, Breely Carsten, and Georgia South to join Reese and get the relay qualified for finals,” Johnson said. “Then, I switched in Plunkett, Armstrong, and Williamson to swim with Reese. It was exciting to see all four girls swim a season-best time especially our seniors Kinsey and Addy.”
The top girls team in 4A, IAHS finished eighth overall. The boys were second among 4A programs and finished 12th.
Johnson bragged on his athletes' commitment to the process required for them to achieve the success they had in Tupelo.
“This team was not afraid of hard practices or high expectations,” he said. “They have helped set a cultural standard for our program. This team embraced representing their school and community unlike any team I've had, and that's due to the strong senior leadership we had this year."