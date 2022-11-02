swim photo 1

IAHS's Reese Johnson repeated at 500-yard Freestyle state champion in Class 1 and also won the 100-yard Freestyle event. 

 CHRIS JOHNSON I COURTEY PHOTO

Reese Johnson’s two state championships at the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s State Meet on Oct. 22 at the Tupelo Aquatic Center helped Itawamba Agricultural High School to the top finish at the state meet among 4A girls teams.

