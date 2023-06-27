Itawamba Community College has announced its 2023 schedule, which includes four home games and five road trips.
ICC will kick off the Travis Macon era Thursday, September 7, when they host Jones College at Eaton Field. Macon takes over as the program’s 11th head coach after spending the past three seasons in the same role at Coahoma Community College.
The Indians will hit the road to face Gulf Coast (Sept. 14) before opening conference play at rival Northeast (Sept. 21). ICC will return home for its only back-to-back home games of the season against Northwest (Sept. 28) and Mississippi Delta (Oct. 5).
The following week, ICC will travel to Holmes (Oct. 12) before stepping out of division play for a road game at Hinds (Oct. 19). The Indians will host East Mississippi (Oct. 26) for their final home game and will close out the regular season at Coahoma (Nov. 2).
All home games will start at 7:00 p.m. Every game will be available on SuperTalk Tupelo (101.9 FM) and LetsGoICCTV.com with the pregame show at 6:30 p.m.
For more information on ICC football and the 10 other intercollegiate athletic programs at ICC, follow @LetsGoICC on your favorite social media platform and visit LetsGoICC.com.
2023 ICC Football Schedule
Sept. 7 vs Jones College – 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Gulf Coast – 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Northeast* – 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs Northwest* – 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs Mississippi Delta* – 7 p.m. (HC)
Oct. 12 at Holmes* – 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Hinds – 7 p.m.
Oct. 26 vs East Mississippi* – 7 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Coahoma* – 6:30 p.m.
* denotes North Division games
