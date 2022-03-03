Both the men's and women's ICC basketball teams suffered heartbreaking defeats early this week in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 23 Tournament.
Pearl River CC 57, Itawamba CC 55 (W)
Top seeded Pearl River Community College made one of two free throws with 2.9 seconds left on the clock to pick up a 57-55 victory over No. 8 seeded Itawamba Community College in the NJCAA Region 23 quarterfinals on Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats (21-5) were 14 of 30 from the charity stripe. The Lady Indians (15-10) connected on 10 of 15 free throw attempts on the night.
R’Daztiny Harris (Hickory Flat) drove the lane and connected on a lay-up to give the Lady Indians a 54-53 lead with 26.2 left in the game. On the ensuing possession, ICC fouled on a 3-point attempt and the Lady Wildcats hit two of the three attempts to retake the lead, 56-55, with 9.9 left to play.
Harris once again drove the lane for a heavily contested lay-up that was ultimately called a jump ball with the possession arrow in favor of the home team.
Pearl River took a two-point advantage after connecting on one of two free throws. ICC rushed the ball towards mid-court but could not get the shot off before time expired on the contest.
Demetria Shephard (Pontotoc) led the Lady Indians with 15 points. Che’Mya Carouthers (Tupelo) came off the bench to add 11 points and eight rebounds.
East Mississippi CC 59, Itawamba CC 55 (M)
The Itawamba Community College men's basketball team fought hard to make a comeback against East Mississippi Community College Monday night, but came up just short, falling 59-55.
The Indians (10-12) kept the game close for most of the contest. They trailed by 11, 50-39, in the second half until Fred Cleveland, Jr. (Chicago) hit a 3-pointer to help spark a rally.
Daniel Mayfield (Toccoa, Ga.) later scored five points in roughly 10 seconds by hitting a 3-pointer and getting a dunk after a Lion turnover. Mayfield would later make a pair of free throws that cut the Lions' lead to two, 57-55 with 25 seconds left in the contest.
However, the Lions were able to hold off the Indians' rally to pick up a 59-55 win.
Mayfield led the Indians with 15 points, followed by Cleveland with 14 and Tyronn Mosley (Chicago, Ill.) with 11.