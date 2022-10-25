All three Itawamba County high schools took part in the 2022 ICC High School Basketball Jamboree on Saturday, giving a sneak peak at the boys and girls basketball teams from Itawamba AHS, Mantachie and Tremont.
With regular season play set to begin this week, here's a rundown of each team's outlook heading into the 2022-23 season.
Tremont
Girls: Head coach Tona Hall has a youthful team, but the growth of her young players has paid dividends. With their lack of size, guard play will be crucial to their success.
The Gillespie sisters, Grace and Paige, will keep the pace for the Lady Eagles, while they also have a sharpshooter in Martina DeMiguel. With the pressure they apply to their opponents, foul trouble could become a key factor due to Tremont's shallow bench.
The Lady Eagles will open the season October 27th against Hickory Flat. The Lady Eagles will look to improve on an eight-win season a year ago.
Boys: If you want size, Tremont head coach Brady Ramey has it.
Not only does his team have size, but the Eagles also have depth. As the season goes along, attrition by way of injuries may affect the team's depth, but having the experience early in the season will help when Tremont reaches division play.
Tremont has leadership at important positions, and they have scorers all over. Braxton Lovvorn, Hector Chen, Nate Ruffin, and Shawn Burroughs will be key contributors for the Eagles, who open the season October 27th against Hickory Flat. Tremont was 17-7 last season.
Mantachie
Girls: In high school basketball, it helps to have senior leadership. To that end, Lady Mustangs head coach Carleigh King starts three seniors and two juniors from a team who reached the first round of the Class 3A Playoffs last season, so they have seen it all.
Abby Patterson and Darby Pitts will be vital to Mantachie's offensive success, as those two sharpshooters will help spread opposing defenses.
Mantachie opens the season October 28th at North Pontotoc.
Boys: The Mustangs are under new leadership. First-year head coach Matt Horton will implement his system with the Mustangs.
Mantachie was an eight-win team last season, so the Mustangs will look to improve. Josh Veal, Hunter Hester, Ashton Shelton, and Chandler Johnson will anchor the improvement efforts.
Itawamba AHS
Girls: Head coach Anna Porter always puts defense first, and this year it will be a key components of the Lady Indians' success.
The Lady Indians have always been known for their physical full court defense, but the youthful squad with two freshman starters will have keep their composure and avoid foul trouble. Maurie Wilson, Layla Wilson, and Maddi Fleming will lead the offense, while Killie Edwards and Carley Shells will anchor the defense with their in-your-face pressure.
The Lady Indians open the season October 29th against East Union.
Boys: A three-headed monster is what Indians head coach Darryl Wilson has this season. Grant Hutton, Timothy Holliday and Ben Orr will be leaders on offense, with Ethan Johnson's eventual return from injury giving the Indians an additional weapon.
A chief concern for IAHS is lack of depth. The fast-pace style that the Indians run will call upon a load of minutes for the Indian starters.
IAHS opens the season October 29th against Oxford.
Saturday's jamboree scores
Girls:
Jumpertown 24, Tremont 15
Tremont 23, Houlka 19
Wheeler 23, Mantachie 15
Mantachie 22, IAHS 10
Wheeler 22, IAHS 14
Boys:
Jumpertown 13, Tremont 12
Houlka 28, Tremont 24
Wheeler 39, Mantachie 19
IAHS 30, Mantachie 15
IAHS 25, Wheeler 17
