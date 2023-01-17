Indians Celebrate vs Northeast

Members of the Itawamba Community College men’s basketball team celebrate during the Indians' win over No. 21 Northeast Community College.

 By LEE ADAMS ICCImages.com

FULTON – It was a tough week facing the Itawamba Community College men’s basketball team, but Coach Grant Pate and the Indians picked up a pair of huge wins over teams ranked in the NJCAA Top 20 to improve to 13-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

