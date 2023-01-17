FULTON – It was a tough week facing the Itawamba Community College men’s basketball team, but Coach Grant Pate and the Indians picked up a pair of huge wins over teams ranked in the NJCAA Top 20 to improve to 13-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play.
On Monday, the Indians picked up a 79-71 win over No. 21 Northeast Mississippi Community College (11-4, 2-1 MACCC) and a 69-67 road win over No. 24 Pearl River Community College (10-3, 2-1 MACCC) on Thursday.
The Indians used a 17-6 run to take a 57-46 lead over Northeast midway through the second half. The Tigers rallied to cut the Indians’ lead inside double digits, but the Indians were able to take care of business from the free throw line down the stretch to pick up the 79-71 win.
Gemari Marshall (Jackson) led ICC with 18 points. George Marshall (Jackson) had 14 points and eight rebounds; Rock Robinson (Pontotoc) added 13 and Josh Lee (Canton) chipped in 12 points and seven boards.
In Thursday's game, Pearl River rallied from an 18-point deficit to make it a 66-65 game in favor of the Indians with 1:04 left to play. Lee knocked down a pair of free throws, but the Wildcats answered with 20 seconds remaining. After an Indian turnover and a missed jumper by PRCC, George Marshall made one of two from the charity stripe to make it a two-point game with 7.9 seconds left. The Wildcats got a good look at a mid-range jumper but missed the game-tying shot before a rushed three was off the mark at the buzzer.
George Marshall scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Lee added 14 points and eight boards while Gemari Marshall came off the bench to score 12 points and dish out five assists.
