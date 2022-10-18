Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Itawamba County.
FULTON – Itawamba Community College’s Anthony Jones was named Men’s Soccer Player of the Week by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) for his performance last week.
The sophomore striker from Oxford helped the Indians (6-4-2, 3-3-1 MACCC) to a big road conference win over Hinds Community College last Friday.
Jones had one assist and scored the eventual game-winning goal in the Indians’ 4-3 win, his third of the year as the Indians enter the final two weeks of the regular season.
The Indians play Holmes Community College at 3 p.m. Tuesday, before hitting the road Friday to face Northwest Mississippi Community College and then wrapping up the regular season at 3 p.m. Oct. 25 when East Central comes to Fulton.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri, and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From midnight Tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected
outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&