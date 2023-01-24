FULTON – Itawamba Community College freshman guard Josh Lee has been named Men’s Basketball Player of the Week by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) for his performance last week.
The Canton native scored 44 points over two games to help the No. 20 Indians (16-1, 6-0 MACCC) pick up wins over Coahoma Community College and East Central Community College.
Lee had a career night in the 78-64 win over Coahoma, scoring a team-high 25 points and grabbing eight rebounds.
In the 80-68 road win over East Central, Lee picked up his fourth double-double this season with a 19-point, 10-rebound performance.
Lee, who is averaging 15.1 points per game, leads the team in field goal percentage (49.1) and rebounds per game (7.5).
Next up for Lee and the nationally-ranked Indians is a conference road test Monday, Jan. 30, against Meridian Community College. Tip-off from Meridian is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&